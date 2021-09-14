LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that deputies investigated an altercation that led to a shooting along Longview Road in Cross Hill.
Deputies say they responded to the scene at around 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2021. Once they arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 26-year-old DeAndre Martavious Bowers.
Following an extensive investigation, deputies say they determined that an altercation between two individuals led to the shooting. According to deputies, the person residing at the shooting location was assaulted and felt threatened by Bowers. The resident shot Bowers out of self-defense, according to deputies.
Deputies say after speaking with the Solicitor's Office and considering the person's right to defend themselves, no one will be charged in connection to this incident.
More news: Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Greenville Co., officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.