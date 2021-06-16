LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office released the incident report related to the chase that ended in a deadly crash on Wednesday.
Deputies say that they were traveling on Highway 76 East from Clinton to Laurens when they saw a silver car with a large tv box on the roof. They noticed that the driver and the front-seat passenger were holding the tv box to the roof with their hands.
According to deputies, they followed the vehicle due to the large, unsecured tv box on the roof. The car also matched the description of a recent theft from Walmart involving a stolen TV, according to deputies. Deputies got close enough to the vehicle to read the tag and communicate it to dispatch. However, the tv box fell off the roof at this time, so deputies say they activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver then began to increase their speed, and deputies advised dispatch that they were in pursuit, according to deputies. The driver continued on Calvin Bridges Road without slowing and eventually turned right onto Torrington Road, according to deputies. The driver eventually went around a curve, lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole off the side of the road, according to deputies.
Deputies say they called for emergency personnel and fire, EMS, and Duke Power responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced deceased by EMS. The other two passengers in the car were transported to the hospital, according to deputies. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to work on the single-vehicle collision.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp later identified the victim killed in the crash as 46-year-old Christopher Butler of Greenville.
The other two people involved in this crash have not been identified at this time.
Officers from the Laurens City Police Department were responding to a shoplifting call that the suspect was involved in, but they were not involved in the chase.
