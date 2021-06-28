LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted person is in custody after deputies seize over 700 grams of meth and over $10,000.
According to the sheriff's office, on June 25, deputies and SLED responded to a home on Knighton Chapel Road in reference to a person wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies located a motorcycle behind a home that matched the description of a stolen motorcycle.
Deputies said after obtaining a search warrant due to the confirmed stolen motorcycle and the wanted person admitting to illegal drugs being inside the home, deputies discovered discover a bag containing multiple bags of an off-white crystal-like substance, two firearms, and a large sum of cash. The Methamphetamine weighed approximately 747 grams and over $10,000 was seized.
The sheriff's office said the wanted person, Michael Edward Gonzales, was taken into custody by Spartanburg County and due to outstanding warrants. Gonzales will be charged with the following in Laurens County:
- Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Enhanced
- Trafficking in Meth, 400 Grams or More
- Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
