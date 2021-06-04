LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's says they are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a home in Laurens County and stealing the victim's vehicle.
Deputies say that the suspects, Amanda Marler and Kristopher Burton, allegedly broke into a Laurens County home between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. this morning and took the victim's keys/vehicle. They were last seen in the Orangeburg, SC area, according to deputies.
According to deputies, these suspects should be considered dangerous. They say that if anyone sees them, do not approach them. Deputies ask that anyone with information please call 911, CrimeStoppers at (864) 68-CRIME, or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-4967.
