GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Miracle Hill Ministries is partnering with the Greenville Chamber’s Leadership Greenville Class 47 to renovate a Greenville home, creating the first transitional home for women exiting the Miracle Hill Shepherd’s Gate homeless shelter. This newly renovated home will be able to house up to six women and, in some instances, their children. Miracle Hill Ministries says their transition houses are meant to be homes – stable, safe, and welcoming, giving residents a place for peace, recovery, and a healthy focus on their future.
Leadership Greenville is made up of local professionals and business owners who come together to work together to improve the community.
They hope through this project they will see a long term impact on the homeless population.
"Our smallest estimate is $90,000, but fortunately we at at $54,000," Travis Wharton says.
Wharton is the Economic Mobility Manager at United Way GVL.
And they say the women who would transition to this living space from the miracle hill shepard's gate homeless shelter are worth it.
Ryan Duerk, President and Ceo of Miracle Hill, says, "I believe that all people have great value and I’ve already been there is a certain part of our population that is often overlooked, but they are often looked down upon but as I walk through our shelters and I walk through, with our programs, I am interacting with people who do you have a great value, they have amazing things to offer society and often just need a hand up."
They will receive that hand up from Miracle Hill and the Greenville Chamber's Leadership GVL Class 47.
Wharton says, "we also think when it comes to economic mobility for our community members, we know that women are demographic that are often overlooked, while being in a credible indicator of communities overall health."
While having raised about 75% of what they need to make it happen, they need your help.
"We also wanted to see how can we do something that was really impactful for our community where we would be able to see some long-term benefits," Wharton says.
Duerk says, "being able to provide this transitional housing certainly gives a new opportunity for somebody who may think that they don’t have a friend in the world."
According to the Greenville Homeless Alliance 2019 Report, Greenville County is currently ranked third in the state for the number of persons experiencing homelessness on any given night. Women and their families are the fastest growing sector of the homeless population. Greenville is fortunate to have multiple organizations dedicated to combatting homelessness, but there is a desperate need for an exit strategy for homeless individuals exiting shelters.
In the words of Ryan Duerk, CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries, “We don’t need more homeless shelters, what we need are sustainable exits out of shelters.” The Leadership Greenville Class 47 project team is working diligently to raise the needed $90,000 to have this home ready to change lives and take an active step toward ending homelessness in Greenville County. Having reached 75 percent of their goal, they are seeking additional capital and in-kind donations to fundraise to the finish line. Additional needs include kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, kitchen appliances, long-lasting vinyl tile flooring, outdoor decking material and construction, and painting services. To donate, please visit the project website or contact Jordan Smith, Jordan.smith@greenvilledrive.com or 864.240.4503.
Also beginning Monday, February 1 st and concluding Friday, February 5th, those who make donations of $25 or more will receive a $5 gift card to the Swamp Rabbit Café with proof of donation.
Receipts showing donations can be emailed to sarah@swamprabbitcafe.com. Your contribution will positively impact our Greenville community, affected families, and make intergenerational changes for a more hopeful future.
The project team would like to recognize ReWa for selecting this project for their 2021 Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Friday, April 30th. Tickets will go on sale soon. Additional premier partners include Brasfield & Gorrie, Carolina Power, Clayton Construction, Duke Energy, Hubbell Lighting, LS3P, Morrison Millwork, Stephen and Amber Moss, Southern Disaster Recovery, Southern Pressed Juicery, Schneider Tree Care, Spectrum Interiors, the Swamp Rabbit Café, and Waldrop, Inc.
MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT
This home will provide continuation of care, a proven method for individuals who have moved from emergency shelter to a transitional home, where each resident must participate in counseling, obtain employment, stay engaged and accountable to their case manager, and pay reduced rent and utility fees. To create that secure environment, this 1960s home will require significant upgrades, including a fully renovated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new windows, additional lighting and an outdoor living area. Please visit the project website for additional details
ABOUT MIRACLE HILL MINISTRIES
Miracle Hill Ministries is the Upstate’s largest, most comprehensive provider of services to homeless children and adults. Serving the Upstate since 1937, Miracle Hill’s programs include rescue shelters for the homeless, residential addiction recovery, transitional housing, and foster care. Miracle Hill’s eight thrift stores provide employment opportunities for the community as well as former Miracle Hill guests. Miracle Hill has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence as a Certified Mission by City Gate Network, a distinction given to fewer than 30 missions nationwide. Additionally, Miracle Hill’s foster care program has been accredited by CARF International. For more information about Miracle Hill, please visit www.MiracleHill.org or call 864.268.4357. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ABOUT THE GREENVILLE CHAMBER
The Greenville Chamber, now in its 133rd year of operation, is the largest business organization in Upstate South Carolina with over 1900 Investors supporting the vision of a globally competitive Upstate economy where businesses succeed and people prosper. For information, visit greenvillechamber.org
