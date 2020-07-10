SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision along I85 southbound has left the left lane blocked on Friday afternoon.
Troopers reported the collision near Exit 82SB, just before 2:00 p.m.
Officials report that a 2013 Mayo Fire Department truck and a 2014 freight liner collided after traffic stopped and the fire truck attempted to pass the truck.
The driver of the fire truck was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
The left lane of the interstate is blocked at this time.
