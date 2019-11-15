GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said left lane restrictions went into effect Friday along part of Woodruff Road to help manage traffic during the holiday shopping season.
The city said left turn movements will be restricted on Woodruff Industrial Lane (between the Academy Sports/Home Depot parking lots and the Target parking lot) to increase safety and improve congestion at the Woodruff Road intersection. These restrictions will be in place throughout the holiday season.
On November 20, the city said electronic message boards will also be placed on Woodruff Road, Verdae Boulevard and Roper Mountain Road to advise motorists to use the new Parallel Parkway, which runs from Verdae Boulevard to Woodruff Industrial Lane, as an alternate route. Parallel Parkway also intersects with Green Heron Road and Ketron Court.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department will also be closely monitoring intersections around Magnolia Park and The Shops at Greenridge on Black Friday weekend, the city said.
Officials said drivers will encounter the least amount of traffic on Woodruff Road on weekday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon and Saturday mornings before 10 a.m.
