SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests has been elected Chile’s next president after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. Gabriel Boric had 56% of the votes, compared to 44% for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast. Kast recognized defeat and called his opponent to congratulate him on his “grand triumph” in Sunday's election as supporters of Boric gathered in downtown Santiago to celebrate. The 35-year-old Boric has vowed to “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship. He wants to raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
