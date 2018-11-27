(FOX CAROLINA) Have you ever heard of CBD? If not, chances are you've heard of the plant it comes from.
It’s the latest hemp product to hit the shelves in the Upstate.
"People tiptoe around it because it has the marijuana plant on the label and it does come from the same plant, but it's extracted completely differently," Morgan Dismukes, manager of Your CBD Store said.
Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is made from the hemp plant, but contains less than one percent of THC, the active chemical in cannabis that gives off the effect of feeling high.
“It’s not going to get you high. People that have been coming in here have been on pain medications for years and they don't want to feel high anymore, so this is really the help without the high,” Dismukes said.
Your CBD Store recently opened on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville and sells products made from CBD, including lotions, oils, candies and pet treats.
Dismukes said the products can help with anxiety, sleeplessness and pain relief.
"It helps with insomnia if you’re not sleeping. It helps with chronic pain too,” Dismukes said, “Any type of arthritis because CBD is an anti-inflammatory, so it takes the inflammation out of the body. We have people that have MS that use it, Parkinson's Disease and epilepsy. It helps with tremors and seizures too," Dismukes said.
According to the FDA, non-medical CBD must contain less than .3 percent THC. This amount is legal to possess and distribute. Anything above .3 percent is illegal without a prescription.
SLED is working with police in Myrtle Beach to test CBD oil in stores to make sure it complies with THC standards.
We reached out to SLED to see if they're doing similar testing here, but haven't received a response.
