SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Jerry Waters, the former men's basketball coach at USC Upstate, passed away on Tuesday at 76 according to a release from the university.
Waters was the head basketball coach at USC Upstate form 1980 until 1997 and in the process led the team to a NAIA National Championship in basketball in 1982.
Waters' other accolades during his time at Upstate include three NAIA District Six championships, two Peach Belt Athletic conference championships and a 50 game winning streak for the team that lasted from 1989 through 1993.
His record at USC Upstate was 364-133 before eventually leaving to become an assistant coach at the University of Georgia.
Waters is enshrined at USC Upstate's Hall of Fame.
MORE NEWS: Women plead guilty in sex sting involving Patriots owner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.