Bon Jovi in Greenville

Legendary rock group Bon Jovi coming to Greenville! (Bon Secours Wellness Arena Instagram page)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Calling all Rock 'N Roll fans!

The legendary rock group Bon Jovi is making a stop in Greenville for their 2022 tour at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena April 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.!

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.