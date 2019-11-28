SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One of South Carolina's legends passed away on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 95.
Football coach John McKissick died at his home in Summerville, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Broughters says McKissick passed away from natural causes and had been in hospice care leading up to his death.
McKissick, born in Greenwood in 1924, is known throughout the nation as the winningest football coach at any level - ever. Only twice in his nearly six decades as the Green Wave coach did McKissick's team end a season with a record under .500.
Ten state championships, over 600 career wins and inductions into four hall of fames are just a few of the various accomplishments McKissick held.
His legacy lives on at Summerville High. Three of his grandsons were able to continue his passion and love for the game as Green Wave coaches.
