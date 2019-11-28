SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One of South Carolina's legends passed away on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 95. 

Football coach John McKissick died at his home in Summerville, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Broughters says McKissick passed away from natural causes and had been in hospice care leading up to his death. 

John McKissick,

In this Oct. 24, 2012 photo, Summerville High School coach John McKissick coaches his team during practice in Summerville, S.C. McKissick is on the verge of his latest milestone in a career full of them, a game away from his 600th football win. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

McKissick, born in Greenwood in 1924, is known throughout the nation as the winningest football coach at any level - ever. Only twice in his nearly six decades as the Green Wave coach did McKissick's team end a season with a record under .500. 

John McKissick,

In this Oct. 24, 2012 photo, Summerville High School coach John McKissick, practice notes in hand, walks to the school's practice field in Summerville, S.C. McKissick is on the verge of his latest milestone in a career full of them, a game away from his 600th football win. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

Ten state championships, over 600 career wins and inductions into four hall of fames are just a few of the various accomplishments McKissick held. 

His legacy lives on at Summerville High. Three of his grandsons were able to continue his passion and love for the game as Green Wave coaches. 

MORE NEWS: 

Crews continue search for missing man on Lake Bowen

Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping - Here are the store & mall hours

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.