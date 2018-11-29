GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The newest addition to the shops at the Haywood Mall in Greenville wants to help your kids - and you - build your wildest creations, brick by brick.
The LEGO Store opens Friday at 10 a.m., according to the district manager.
According to the Haywood Mall's website, the store is dedicated to providing the Danish toy company's latest building sets and accessories in its portfolio, including Star Wars and Ninjago properties.
The best way to access the LEGO Store is to use the entrance between Sears and Macy's. You can find the shop on the lower level closer to Macy's, according to the Haywood Mall website.
The LEGO Group's motto is "good quality play", and it takes the name LEGO from the Danish words "leg godt", meaning "play well". Themes that the company offers as part of their portfolio include Star Wars, Minecraft, and Harry Potter.
**NOTE: The Haywood Mall website listed the opening date as Saturday, Dec. 1, but LEGO Store District Manager Regan Love-Campbell confirmed with FOX Carolina that the store will open on Friday, Nov. 30.
