GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the city of Greenville said an Amur Leopard cub at the Greenville Zoo got out of her exhibit for a brief time Thursday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m.
Zoo visitors were moved to a secure location while zoo staff worked to secure the cub.
"She is now back in her holding area. The mother leopard and other cub remained inside their enclosure," said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the city.
No one was hurt but the leopards will be off exhibit for the rest of the day, Brotherton said.
The zoo remains open.
