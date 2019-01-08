CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A family member says a 114-year-old Ohio woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the United States has died.
Lessie Brown’s grandson Ronald Wilson says she died Tuesday. She had been living with her daughter in Cleveland Heights.
Brown said it was God’s will that she lived so long. Others in her family attributed her long life to a diet heavy on sweet potatoes.
Brown was born in 1904 in Georgia and grew up on a farm. She moved to Cleveland with her family when she was 18 and later had five children with her husband.
She became the country’s oldest person following the May 9, 2018, death of 114-year-old Delphine Gibson, of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.