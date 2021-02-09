GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Charleston-based Lewis Barbecue announced on Facebook that they will be moving into the Tommy's Country Ham House site once that popular downtown Greenville eatery closes its doors later this year.
The post Monday read:
The rumors are true! We’re taking our smoke show to the Upstate, opening a second outpost of Lewis Barbecue in Greenville in early 2022. John and our team are thrilled to find a home in the former Tommy’s Country Ham House, a beloved institution known for it’s family-style fare and community atmosphere and we hope to continue their great tradition of serving Greenville great food and good times. In the next year, we’ll work on updating the space and building a place for our pits. Get ready for some Texas-style ‘cue, Greenville! Stay updated by following Lewis Barbecue Greenville
