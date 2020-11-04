GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff has been re-elected to serve a full term.
Incumbent sheriff, Hobart Lewis was re-elected for the first time as sheriff of Greenville County. Lewis defeated Paul Guy with 162,881 votes to 91,352.
Sheriff Lewis was elected to office earlier in a March 2020 special election after the dismissal of the former Greenville County sheriff.
Lewis was sworn in on Monday, March 13 and has been serving in the role of sheriff since that day. Today will be his first time running for re-election.
Before becoming sheriff, he spent time as a deputy working in the Greenville County Sheriff's Office then moved to the Greer Police Department where he spent ten years. Over that time he moved up the ranks serving as a Patrolman, Corporal, and a Sergeant. He then served as a Uniform Patrol Sergeant, Traffic Sergeant, Community Patrol Sergeant, and was the Tactical Team Commander.
Democratic candidate Paul Guy is a former Greenville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant who worked as an undercover narcotics deputy in the 1980s.
Guy released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:
With regards to the election outcome, I would like to extend my sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the 91,000 plus of my fellow citizens who embraced our call for ethical, competent, accountable, transparent law enforcement. Unfortunately, we were outnumbered by those with another view on this occasion. The men and women who serve our community as police/deputies deserve our gratitude and respect. But we must hold our police and sheriff’s departments to a higher standard. We must end harmful policing practices like racial profiling, stop and frisk, and the militarization of police forces-all of which undermines, public safety and community trust in law enforcement. Likewise, the use of excessive force, including deadly shootings of unarmed civilians, undermines the integrity and trust in law enforcement. In both the Greenville County Sheriff’s race and Kim Nelson’s house race the community voted on two of the most important issues facing this nation: public safety and public health. In both areas, locally the citizens rejected change. So, from my perspective Robert Kennedy clearly sums up the Sheriff’s race when he said:” Every society gets the kind of criminal it deserves. What is equally true is that every community gets the kind of law enforcement it insists on”. As a community we voted on Hobart Lewis as the Sheriff, therefore we wish him well going forward. However, please bear in mind, there is a guardian in place here in Greenville that has the self-fortitude to continue to be vigilant in the pursuit of social justice. I will always seek unity among people, but hold no tolerance for racism, racists, or race baiters that create community divisiveness.
