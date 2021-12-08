Lexington Co. man on the run in custody, deputies say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says that an armed suspect who was on the run was brought into custody on Wednesday night.
Deputies say they were attempting to take Daniel Hill III in for several warrants that he was wanted on. During the arrest process, he was hurt and put into an ambulance, that’s when he was able to escape custody.
Captain Adam Myrick said that the charges were drug-related along with a resisting arrest charge and a failure to stop for a blue lights charge.
Multiple Lexington County schools were on lockout as a precaution.
Hill stole a Ford pickup truck and was then seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road. There was a gun inside the truck Hill is accused of stealing and was then considered armed and dangerous.
He was handcuffed at the time of his escape.
Deputies have determined Hill did not steal a second vehicle. Instead, he was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in a silver SUV.
The search for Hill ended after a standoff with SWAT authorities on Lawrence Drive.
