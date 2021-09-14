LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are working with Lexington County deputies to reinvestigate a kidnapping case from 1986.
Members of an FBI unit specializing in child abductions arrived in Lexington in Monday to help deputies and SLED investigate this case.
These agencies are searching for information involving Jessica Gutierrez, a girl who detectives said was kidnapped from her home along South Lake Drive in June of 1986. Gutierrez was four-years-old when she was kidnapped, according to deputies.'
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a press release, " Jessica's mother was unable to find her when family members woke up on June 6, 1986. A large area was searched on foot, on all-terrain vehicles and by air in the days after she disappeared, but no one has seen Jessie since."
Koon said he asked the FBI to help them investigate the case and talk with the neighbors that lived near Gutierrez when she went missing.
"Our goal is to help in the quest to find answers for the Gutierrez family," said Susan Ferensic, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Columbia Field Office. "We want to provide an array of resources the FBI has to assist the Lexington County Sheriff's Office in solving this case."
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 803-785-2457 or contact Crimestoppers.
