GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several people spoke to Greenville County Council hoping their repeated pleas will be addressed. It goes back to a 1996 Family Values Resolution, that declared that the LGBTQ community's lifestyle is "incompatible with Greenville County standards."
The group wants it to be removed and replaced with an inclusion view of community.
A couple of the county council members agreed with the dozens who showed up tonight in hopes of getting what they call a sunset on this 1996 resolution. They say it's something that should happen as easily as they bring forward new resolutions.
One of the several people who spoke stated, "I remember exactly where I was when I heard my county council have passed this mean spirited and intolerant policy. I was disgusted and embarrassed."
This was a shared sentiment of the dozens of supporter of the LGBTQ community about a 1996 resolution that defined where the county stood on their lifestyle.
Councilman Ennis Fant says, "the county is going to have to take a proactive state room and say that Greenville County no longer feels that the homosexual lifestyle is 'incompatible with greenville county.' I think that is harsh it was wrong then and it is wrong now."
Councilman Fant and Council Woman Liz Seman spoke up tonight about how it was worded. That very wording brought Caroline Caldwell, the Vice President of Upstate Pride to tears. However, after hearing that members of the council are for making the change, Caldwell says she's hopeful that they will follow through.
Caldwell told FOX Carolina after that meeting that "I'm happy it’s moving in the right direction so hopefully it will be on the agenda. Hopefully they will call and hopefully the four of us still have hate in their hearts and hate in their mind and are still discriminatory will maybe have a come to jesus moment and then maybe not."
"We just have to be proactive I know it’s going to hurt for a lot of them to do it but we just need to step up that’s what leaders do-lead," Fant says.
These LGBTQ groups plan to show up until they make the change.
"I understand what the resolution is it is a policy position. Until you take another position, the old one exists," says Caldwell, "we will be here every meeting until it is resolved in the proper way."
The groups says they will use all the allotted time at many meetings to come until the council moves forward with this change.
