Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park will close temporarily around 3 p.m. as contractors conduct blasting as part of a construction project.
Officials say the blast will facilitate the installation of a stormwater box to capture runoff from the Camperdown Development.
While a blasting mat and natural dirt cover are used for the blasting area, the bridge and portions of the park will be closed from 2:50 p.m. until 3:10 p.m. to ensure public safety.
Traffic in the area of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive will also be halted at that time.
Motorists traveling in the vicinity should use caution and watch for traffic control personnel.
Once the blasting is complete, construction personnel will reopen the safety zone and allow park users and pedestrians to return to the area.
More news: Coroner identifies woman who died at hospital following crash, entrapment, in Spartanburg Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.