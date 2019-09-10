GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are alerting the public of a routine inspection that will take place on Liberty Bridge over the next three days, according to a press release.
WSP Engineering will be conducting the inspection on any metal surfaces susceptible to rust, including cables, welds, and decking.
Officials say once the inspection is complete, engineers will provide the city with a report of any deficiencies and a recommendation for maintenance and repair.
During this time, the bridge will remain open.
