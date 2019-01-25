LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Liberty Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Friday due to a water line break, the school district announced.
“We will work with parents to ensure that every student arrives home safely,” district spokesman John Eby said.
Eby said the school alerted parents via phone, email, text, and social media.
