LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Family members said a woman was taken to the Augusta Burn Center after being freed from a burning home by Liberty firefighters on Wednesday.
Firefighters said two family members were trying to rescue the woman when they arrived around 1:30 p.m. and they were able to take over and complete the rescue.
“Her pipes where severely burned,” the victim’s brother, Charles Lester, said. “Thank God the firefighters pulled her out before we lost her.”
Lester said his sister was still in the hospital and on a ventilator Thursday.
The family said firefighters believe a space heater caused the house fire.
