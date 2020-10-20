Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Lidl US announced they would be installing hospital grade air filters in all their U.S. stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The company says the move was made after recent CDC guidelines were updated saying COVID-19 could be spread through the air, under special circumstances.
The company says they will now begin using air filtration systems rated MERV 13 or higher in all of their stores located in the U.S. The systems are typically found in hospitals and help filter out COVID-19 according to public health officials.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked diligently to protect the health of everyone in our stores by meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines and this measure to create cleaner, healthier air is no different,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “Customers and team members in Lidl stores can breathe easier knowing we have an added layer of protection against COVID-19.”
Previously the company used advanced commercially rated MERV filtration systems, but are switching to MERV 13 air filters which have a higher chance to trap small airborne particles that can transmit the virus.
For more information about the actions Lidl US is taking during the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
