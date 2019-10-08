TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Remember Lieutenant Dan in the 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump? Well, now you can watch his band plan in a free concert honoring our nations heroes!
The concert will be held Saturday, October 12th at the International Stadium at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, according to a press release. The concert is sponsored by iHeartRadio and Ingles.
Gary Sinse & the Lt. Dan Band will hold the free concert along with a show jumping competition as they honor the nation's military and their families. Officials say a special appearance will also be made by the Children of Fallen Heroes Skydiving Angels in Tryon Stadium!
General admission and parking are free.
More information on the show can be found here.
MORE NEWS
Deputies: Help needed locating missing NC man last seen headed to Greer to locate parts for a vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.