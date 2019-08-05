Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, August 9-11, the Greenville Convention Center will be welcoming over 80 life size dinosaurs as part of an exhibition traveling North America.
Jurassic Quest says the event will allow guests to take a walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and the Triassic periods and be able to experience what it's like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.
Every dinosaur has been painstakingly recreated with the help of paleontologists to ensure details are accurate. Representatives for the event say over 80, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from small to gigantic will be on display.
Other all age activities include dinosaur themed rides, a baby dinosaur show, bounce house, science station and toddler petting zoo.
The event will start at 3 p.m. on Friday and run until 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday the event will run from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.
