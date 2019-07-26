SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Travis Kinley may not be king of the jungle, but he can take pride knowing he's sitting on the throne of Internet fame alongside his donkey, Nathan.
Early in the morning on July 25, Kinley posted a video of him singing the opening song to Disney's classic animated film, "The Lion King". With some brays from Nathan, Kinley belts out "Circle of Life", complete with the original Zulu lyrics. Kinley also features some of his other farm animals in the background, but his co-star Nathan is the main contributing artist aside from Kinsley himself.
"I had no idea Nathan would bray," Kinley said to FOX Carolina on Friday. "You can see in the video I'm actually shocked when he does it! He's brayed before, but never like that!"
So how did this even happen? Kinley says he's in a Facebook group for preachers, and a running joke that came up with the release of the remastered "Lion King" film was that a pulpits would soon see sermons mentioning the film, all starting with the iconic "Circle of Life" song. Kinley decided to gather his animals outside to sing with them, and Nathan decided to surprise him with his musical talents.
The video has been shared nearly 22,000 times and has been seen by more than 684,000 viewers.
Kinley is the shelter director at Sumter United Ministries, and he's currently studying for a Master's degree in ministry at Anderson University.
The original Zulu lyrics for "Circle of Life" are a repetitive mention of a lion, saying "Here comes a lion, father, Oh yes it's a lion". The song was originally written by Carmen Twillie and featured Lebo M. on it. The original motion picture soundtrack was produced by cinematic composer Hans Zimmer, who has compsed music for "Inception", "The Amazing Spiderman 2", and "The Dark Knight Rises".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.