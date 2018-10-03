Casey Anthony

Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing in Orlando, Fla.,Thursday, July 7, 2011. Judge Belvin Perry sentenced Anthony to four years for lying to investigators but says she can go free in late July or early August because she has already served nearly three years in jail and has had good behavior. While acquitted of killing and abusing her daughter, Caylee, Anthony was convicted of four counts of lying to detectives trying to find her daughter. (AP Photo/Joe Burbank, Pool)

 Joe Burbank

(FOX Carolina) - Casey Anthony is open to the possibility of having more children, according to a People magazine article published Tuesday.

Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At that time, she was hailed as “one of the most hated women in America” by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman.

Anthony has said previously, as recently as 2017 in an Associated Press interview, that she did not want to have another child. However, friends close to Anthony, now 32, say she may be changing her mind.

People Magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.