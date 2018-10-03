(FOX Carolina) - Casey Anthony is open to the possibility of having more children, according to a People magazine article published Tuesday.
Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At that time, she was hailed as “one of the most hated women in America” by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman.
Anthony has said previously, as recently as 2017 in an Associated Press interview, that she did not want to have another child. However, friends close to Anthony, now 32, say she may be changing her mind.
People Magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
