(FOX CAROLINA) As Hurricane Florence inches closer to the Carolina coasts, The Light of the World church organization is offering its services.
The church said its structures in the following locations will become safe havens for evacuees:
- 107 Queen St, Greenville, SC 29611
- 112 Kenneth St, Walhalla, SC 29691
- 820 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- 9645 Parkton Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
- 1306 Thomason St, Lexington, NC 27292
In total, the locations can house about 500 people.
The Light of the World will also provide those who take shelter with water, food and other basic essentials.
