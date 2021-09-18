CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The Georgia Tech-Clemson game was halted due to lightning warnings around Memorial Stadium. The game was suspended with 32 seconds left in the opening half. Fans were asked to head to a sheltered area or to their cars to wait out the delay. Both teams headed to their locker rooms. The sixth-ranked Tigers were up 7-0, but the Yellow Jackets had driven to the Clemson 25 in the late stages of the opening half. The teams agreed that the delay would serve as the halftime break. The second half would start as soon as the first half concluded.
