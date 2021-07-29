HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday afternoon storms led to a gas line getting hit by lightening, causing a fire, according to Valley Hill Fire Rescue.
Fire Chief Tim Garren said a lightening bolt first hit a tree and then a service line coming off the main gas line to service a house in the Champion Hills community. The gas company was able to pinch the line so that fire crews were able to put the fire out.
Garren wanted to remind people of how dangerous lightening can be.
"If you think lightning may have struck near your home, you can always call the fire department to come check it out. A lightning strike can cause an area to smolder for an hour or two, so even if it doesn't immediately start a fire, it could later," said the chief.
Thankfully the fire was away from the house and didn't cause structural damage or any injuries, according to the department.
