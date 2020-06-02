RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina Governor Cooper says conversations concerning whether Charlotte will be able to host a full Republican National Convention come August are still taking place.
President Trump has threatened to pull the RNC from North Carolina if the state doesn't ensure the event can be held at full capacity.
The governor has mentioned how it will be difficult to know how prevalent the coronavirus will be in North Carolina in August.
"It's okay for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be," Cooper said.
Cooper says they have been talking with other large arena owners, like the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets, who want to open up as quickly as possible. Though, Cooper says they do understand that certain steps need to be taken to make sure people are protected before making any moves to reopen at full capacity.
NASCAR recently held the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway - without fans. Cooper says the event was successful because the state worked with NASCAR on the best ways to keep people safe through social distancing and increasing cleaning measures.
"I've supported having the RNC here, but we have to put the health and safety of North Carolinians as the guiding star in this process," Cooper said.
Governor Cooper has spoken with President Trump, as well, to discuss his issues with a full-scale convention - which would include a total of nearly 19,000 attendees.
Cooper says the president stands with the RNC on wanting a full arena.
The likelihood Charlotte will be the home to this year's convention "depends on the RNC's willingness to discuss a scaled-down convention," Cooper said on June 2.
Cooper pushed the fact that he and state officials want to see a plan from the RNC that specifically focuses on what kind of safety measures they're going to take - how will social distancing protocols be implemented, will face masks be required, and how they'd handle if an attendee tests positive while at the event, etc.
He says North Carolina wants to help them carry out a plan that focuses on the health and safety of attendees, and ultimately hopes they can continue to discuss a way to hold a successful - yet smaller scale - convention.
