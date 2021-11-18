GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A baseball player at Limestone University passed away Thursday, according to an announcement from the school.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the student as Tyler O'Dell, who passed away at the age of 24.
According to the coroner's report, O'Dell was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
Fowler says that his office does not see any immediate indication of foul play and O'Dell's cause and manner of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.
The Coroner released a statement on O'Dell's passing"
“Please keep the student’s family, teammates and the entire student body in your prayers during this difficult loss.”
According to Limestone, O'Dell was in his fourth year at the school after transferring from Mercer Community College. O'Dell was named All-Conference Carolinas in 2020 and was an Academic All-Conference Carolinas selection in 2019.
Limestone says that the Sib Collen's Counselling Center will provide support for students, staff and faculty.
The school also says that students, staff and coaches can use GameChanger through the National Center for Performance Health for 24/7 confidential assistance by calling 866-684-2007.
