GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Limestone College officials announced Wednesday that students will complete the spring semester via virtual learning.

Additionally, all athletics events and practices are canceled.

The college will stay open and employees will operate on a normal schedule, although students will have the option to stay on campus or return home to receive their remote instruction.

Residence halls, dining services, academic support, and other limited services will be open and available for students who choose to remain on campus.

