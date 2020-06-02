GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) After much consideration, Limestone College has decided to resume in-person instruction come the fall 2020 semester.
The tern begins in mid-August. School officials say they consulted with state health experts amid the developments of the coronavirus pandemic and feel that it will be safe for students and staff to return to campus.
However, there will be several safety measures implemented for full operations like on-campus housing and dining services and face-to-face instruction.
They'll also be adjusting residential hall living and dining arrangements, classroom configurations, event sizes, etc. to make sure they meet social distancing protocols.
Limestone President Dr. Darrell Parker notes that these could be modified based on future coronavirus developments.
“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Parker. “We are committed to assisting our students in making choices that will reduce the risk of exposure. In achieving that goal, we will be able to be fully operational to deliver the highest possible level of service and teaching to our students. We feel it is vitally important to provide the kind of on-campus college experience that students look forward to each fall with the start of a new academic year.”
Parker says Limestone will communicate details related to its fall semester operating plan to students in coming weeks.
The school's next step toward preparing for the upcoming semester will come in July as fall athletics preparations, including getting ready for the upcoming football season, will resume as student-athletes are to begin returning to campus for training sessions.
MORE NEWS:
SoCon statement: League & members 'stand opposed to all forms of racism, prejudice, intolerance and injustice'
More gatherings planned in the Upstate in memory of George Floyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.