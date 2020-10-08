GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Limestone University announced it will hold a live vocal recital this Tuesday, according to a news release.
The recital will feature Johnnie Felder who will perform in the Fullerton Auditorium beginning at 7:30 pm on October 13.
According to Limestone University, admission to the recital is free and will follow all CDC guidelines and social distancing protocols.
Felder is a native of South Carolina and underwent extensive vocal training for opera at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Austria.
Limestone Professor of music David Thompson shared his thoughts in the news release.
"Our Department of Music is excited to have tenor Johnnie Felder back on our campus...we are thrilled to have a live performance on our campus, and we hope as many music lovers as possible can come out and join us on October 13th"
According to the release, Felder has been featured in numerous opera roles and is currently a resident at Opera Carolina in Charlotte.
