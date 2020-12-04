GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Limestone University will present the very first African-American student and graduate of the university with an honorary doctoral degree during the school's commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Annette Reynolds graduated from Limestone with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1970.
Limestone says that its board of trustees unanimously voted to bestow the honorary degree to Reynolds.
The university says that it also previously established an endowment fund in Reynolds' name which will provide support for the school's diverse student body.
Reynolds shared her thoughts on the honor.
“I was shocked and surprised, it is truly an honor.”
Those who wish to watch the ceremony can do so on the school's website.
