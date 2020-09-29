GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Dispatch confirmed one person was taken into custody after a chase involving the Gaffney Police Department ended Tuesday evening.
According to dispatch, Gaffney PD went on pursuit for a suspect that ended on Hyatt Street and Old Georgia Highway.
Dispatch said that at least one person was taken into custody.
Later, Limestone University released a statement that two of its football players have been suspended after the incident.
Below is the full statement:
“Limestone is aware of the incident that took place this evening along Hyatt Street involving two of the University’s student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation. Limestone will fully cooperate, as needed, with any law enforcement investigation. Both individuals involved, who are members of the Limestone University football program, have been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities. We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved. While we will certainly allow the investigation to run its course, we in no way at any time condone unlawful or harmful actions by members of the Limestone community.”
We are working to learn more information.
