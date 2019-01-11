(FOX Carolina) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum announced they will be selling an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead celebrating the Clemson football team's 2018 National Championship win.
The bobbleheads will feature the Clemson mascot, The Tiger, on a National Championship logo base and a replica of the National Championship trophy.
The bobbleheads are $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by FOCO and are expected to ship in May.
Pre-orders can be made here.
