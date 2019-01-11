Tiger bobblehead

Clemson Tigers 2018 National Champions Bobblehead Unveiled (Source: FOCO)

 (Source: FOCO)

(FOX Carolina) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum announced they will be selling an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead celebrating the Clemson football team's 2018 National Championship win. 

The bobbleheads will feature the Clemson mascot, The Tiger, on a National Championship logo base and a replica of the National Championship trophy. 

The bobbleheads are $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. 

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by FOCO and are expected to ship in May. 

Pre-orders can be made here

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.