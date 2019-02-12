(FOX Carolina) Clemson fans! What better way to celebrate this year's undefeated season than with a commemorative wine or champagne bottle?
The limited edition beverages are going up for sale in stores throughout South Carolina, including right here in the Upstate.
The engraved National Championship wine bottle is complete with the 44-16 score that drove the Tigers over reigning champs, Alabama, and on to a 15-0 season!
The sleek, gold 'championship bubbly' dons the Clemson logo and the words '2018 National Champions' in Clemson orange.
Fans and collectors alike can sit the bottles next to their 2016 National Champ bottle and the 1981 orange soda can and Coke bottles.
It'll be hard to resist popping the cork, no doubt!
