(Clemson, SC/FOX Carolina) - In Clemson on Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham said an airstrike directed by the President targeting top Iranian official Qasem Soleimani raised the cost of killing Americans in the Middle East.
“Soleimani signed his own death warrant by continuing to come after Americans," Graham said in an interview at the Martin Inn. "What President Trump did was make the cost of killing an American a lot higher in the Mideast and that makes us all safer.”
Graham said he was with the President on Monday and received intelligence that an attack was being orchestrated by Soleimani, but said he had no operational details about the airstrike at Baghdad's international airport before it was carried out on Thursday.
"He did the right thing," Graham said. "He killed an evil guy."
Graham said he received information that Soleimani was behind the killing of an American contractor in Iraq and had plans to kill more Americans. He also said if Iran continues to show aggression toward the U.S., bombing refineries should be considered to "destroy this war machine."
"We need to put targets on the table that would destroy their economy," Graham said.
The Senator said he was worried about what would be next in the intensifying situation in the Middle East, and said the next few days would be critical. He said the relationship between the U.S. and Iraq would need to be a focus to make sure they aren't pushed into "making a bad decision by the Iranians."
Ultimately, Graham said he believes the decision to launch the airstrike sends a message that the U.S. won't tolerate attacks on its citizens.
"Killing an American today is different than it was two days ago," Graham said. "People understand what comes your way."
