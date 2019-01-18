WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he and other senators reintroduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Acton Thursday.
The bill would ban nearly all abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy.
This is the third time Graham has introduced the bill.
The senator said this about re-introducing the bill”
“I am proud to once again introduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, this time as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Graham said. “There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States should not be in that club. I don’t believe abortion, five months into pregnancy, makes us a better nation. America is at her best when she’s standing up for the least among us and the sooner we pass this legislation into law, the better. We are on the right side of history.”
Graham states the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act is based in science, has overwhelming public support, and is necessary to protect unborn children from painful and untimely deaths.
If passed, abortions would not be allowed after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless:
- It is necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman;
- The pregnancy is a result of rape and the woman has received medical treatment or counseling at least 48 hours prior to the abortion; or if she chooses to do so, has made a report to law enforcement; or
- The pregnancy is a result of rape or incest against a minor and the abuse is reported to either social services or law enforcement.
Violating the law could be punishable by up to five years in prison.
