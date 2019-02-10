(FOX Carolina) -- Looking for a Valentine's gift for your significant other? Well, bouquets are not just for flowers anymore.
Customers can now order a variety of bouquets online, from bacon, to beef jerky, to bread sticks, to pickles.
Take note, a"Do It Yourself" component is required with some of these bouquets:
Bacon: Several sites sell bacon bouquets including www.baconbouquets.com, www.manlymanco.com and www.baconaddicts.com. Find directions on how to make it yourself at www.instructables.com.
Beef jerky: The Manly Man Company sells beef jerky "Man Bouquets" with prices ranging from $49 to $79. Amazon also sells an Exotic Jerky Bouquet for $55.
Breadsticks: Order Olive Garden's breadsticks to go, or the Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. Then print and cut out the custom bouquet wrapping square of your choice – available with sayings like "my love for you is never ending" – roll up the cone and tape before filling with breadsticks.
Candy: Walmart has several candy bouquet options including a Skittles Candy Bouquet, Hershey's and M&M's for $18.98. There are additional bouquets online like a Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet, which includes 36 peanut butter cups for $44.99. Amazon has options, too.
Cookies and cupcakes: Cheryl’s Cookies Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers are $39.99 at www.cheryls.com. Shari's Berries have a "Hot Stuff 9 piece Cookie Bouquet" for $49.99 at www.berries.com.
Doughnuts: The Harry & David Donut Bouquet featuring 10 mini doughnuts is $49.99 and available at www.harryanddavid.com.
Fruit: Businesses including Fruit Bouquets as well as Edible Arrangements have a large selection of bouquets with various prices. Learn more at www.fruitbouquets.com and www.ediblearrangements.com.
Pickles: Boston-based Grillo's Pickles posted directions on how to make a pickle bouquet at www.grillospickles.com/picklebouquet. You can put one together by buying a few varieties of the brand's pickles sold at retailers across the country including participating Target stores, plus wooden skewers and a vase or tissue paper.
Plush bouquets: Both Amazon and ThinkGeek have various plush bouquets including a Plush Kitten Bouquet and Star Wars bouquets. Prices start at $19.99 at
