(FOX Carolina) -- Looking for something to do for July 4th? Well, we have a list of all the celebrations taking place across the Upstate!
- The SCDNR will be holding boat inspections the entire week, but will be posted at Lake Greenwood to offer boat services from 10 am to 12 pm.
- If you are a Gaffney resident, go watch the '19th Annual Sheraton Loop 4th of July Golf Cart Parade' at 10:00 am. Neighbors spend several hours decorating their golf carts for the celebration!
- In Spartanburg, you can attend the 'Red White and Boom Festival' in Barnet Park for some fireworks and live music. The festival starts at 5 pm and tickets are $5 at the door.
- In Easley, the city will host its 4th of July festival in Old Market Square, from 4-11 pm. It will last on the 4th and the 5th, and will feature nine amusement rides!
- In Greenville, Wells Fargo will host its 'Red, White and Blue Festival' and showcase one of the state's largest fireworks display with live music and fun filled activities for kids!
- In Mauldin, the celebration will take place Friday on the 5th, and will include a live concert and fireworks show starting at 7 pm at Mauldin's Cultural Center outdoor theater.
