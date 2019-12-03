(FOX Carolina) - It's that time of year again! Time to dust off those jingle bells and make sure you are on Santa's nice list, because he's coming to town!
Parades happening in our area:
Asheville
- The Asheville Downtown Association hosted the 73rd Annual Holiday Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. The parade route runs up Biltmore Avenue to Pack Square, then along Patton Avenue to French Broad Avenue.
Simpsonville
- The Simpsonville Annual Christmas Parade will happen along Main Street on Dec. 1 from 3-5 p.m.
Fountain Inn
- The Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. along Main Street.
Greenville
- The Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The route stretches along Main Street from Augusta to North streets.
Greenwood
- The Uptown Greenwood Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. along Main Street. More info here.
Mauldin
- The Mauldin Christmas Parade starts at Mauldin High School and ends at the Mauldin Cultural Center. The parade takes place on Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.
Chesnee
- Chesnee officials said the city's 75-foot tree lighting will be on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Cada Park.
- The Chesnee Christmas Parade will be Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. along US 221
Easley
- The Easley Parade of Lights starts at Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
Ninety Six
- The 96 Christmas Parade will have a theme of A Country Christmas. The parade will be Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. along Main Street.
Holiday Lights and other events in the area:
Greenville
- Night of Lights will be held on Dec. 6 in downtown Greenville. Officials will light the tree and turn on all the holiday plaza lights. The official tree lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, from Broad Street to Court Street. Officials said the event will also feature food trucks and vendors, live music and a special visit from Santa Claus.
- MORE: Greenville releases list of downtown Holiday Happenings
Easley
- The Upstate Holiday Light Show returns to Greenville Pickens Speedway on Nov. 28. The event will run nightly through Dec. 31.
Tryon
- Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is open in Tryon. The show opened on Nov. 15 and will continue to Jan. 5, 2020.
- The Tryon Christmas Stroll is on December 6 from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Tryon
Want to submit a holiday event or parade to add to this list? Just E-mail us at foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com.
