(FOX Carolina) - It's that time of year again! Time to dust off those jingle bells and make sure you are on Santa's nice list, because he's coming to town!
Parades happening in our area:
Asheville
- The Asheville Downtown Association hosted the 73rd Annual Holiday Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. The parade route runs up Biltmore Avenue to Pack Square, then along Patton Avenue to French Broad Avenue.
Simpsonville
- The Simpsonville Annual Christmas Parade will happen along Main Street on Dec. 1 from 3-5 p.m.
Greenville
- The Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The route stretches along Main Street from Augusta to North streets.
Mauldin
- The Mauldin Christmas Parade starts at Mauldin High School and ends at the Mauldin Cultural Center. The parade takes place on Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.
Chesnee
- Chesnee officials said the city's 75-foot tree lighting will be on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Cada Park.
- The Chesnee Christmas Parade will be Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. along US 221
Easley
- The Easley Parade of Lights starts at Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
Holiday Lights events in the area:
Greenville
- Night of Lights will be held on Dec. 6 in downtown Greenville. Officials will light the tree and turn on all the holiday plaza lights. The official tree lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, from Broad Street to Court Street. Officials said the event will also feature food trucks and vendors, live music and a special visit from Santa Claus.
Easley
- The Upstate Holiday Light Show returns to Greenville Pickens Speedway on Nov. 28. The event will run nightly through Dec. 31.
Tryon
- Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is open in Tryon. The show opened on Nov. 15 and will continue to Jan. 5, 2020.
Want to submit a holiday event or parade to add to this list? Just E-mail us at foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com.
