Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As the government shut down continues, organizations across the country are providing help to keep furloughed workers on their feet.
Here are some ways national organizations are offering assistance to government employees:
- AT&T: For AT&T customers affected by the shutdown, the company says they are eligible for flexible payment options to keep their phone service up and running.
- Chase: Chase Bank says it will waive or refund any overdraft and monthly service fees for customers who are furloughed government employees.
- Discover: Impacted federal workers who are Discover cardmembers or have a loan with Discover Bank may be eligible for assistance such as skipping a payment and having late fees and interest charges reversed if they miss a payment because of the shutdown. To request assistance, call 800-347-3085.
- Pet Food: Several animal organizations are pledging to provide free pet food for animal owners who have been impacted by the shutdown. Check with your local humane society to see if they are participating.
- U.S. Employees Credit Union: Impacted union members who have direct deposit of their government pay may be eligible for interest-free loans. According to its website, the Government Shutdown Loan is to be “repaid in 60 days or when the government processes back pay, whichever is sooner.”
- Verizon: Impacted government employees can apply for Verizon’s “Promise to Pay” feature, which allows customers to set up a future date to pay a bill.
- YMCA: Several YMCA locations across the country are offering free workout locations for furloughed government workers and their families
