GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate high school football games are being moved to Thursday night due to rain in Friday’s forecast, the South Carolina High School League announced Tuesday.
Below is a list of Upstate games moving to Thursday.
Games with an 8:00 kickoff:
- Landrum vs. Southside Christian
Games with a 7:30 kickoff:
- Chesnee at Champman
- Union County at Emerald
- Spartanburg at Gaffney
- Boiling Springs at Byrnes
- Liberty at Powdersville
- Walhalla at Wren
- Greenwood at JL Mann
Games with a 7 p.m. kickoff:
- Carolina at Southside
- Greenville at Eastside
- Newberry at Mid Carolina
Games with a 6:30 p.m. start:
- Calhoun Falls Charter at Dixie
Refresh this page for additional games added before Thursday.
