(FOX Carolina) - Friday's winter weather is causing several schools to close. Below is a list of the schools who have announced changes in today's schedule:
Asheville City Schools closing 3 hours early.
Asheville Christian Academy closing at 1:30 p.m.; No evening activities
Buncombe County Schools (All 6 districts) closing 2 hours early.
Haywood County Schools closing at noon.
Graham County Schools is closed and will have a teacher work day.
Madison County Schools will have a remote learning day.
Mitchell County Schools closing early at 11:30 a.m.
Jackson County Schools Blue Ridge District and Smoky Mountain District both closing early at 11:30 a.m.
